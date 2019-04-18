Investors Buy Twitter (TWTR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $84.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.02 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twitter had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Twitter traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $34.46

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $158,422.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $182,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,189 shares of company stock worth $24,220,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 92.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

