Investors Buy High Volume of Portola Pharmaceuticals Put Options (PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,163 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,960% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,626,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,808,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,375,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

