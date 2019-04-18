Investors Buy Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $218.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $27.34
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.