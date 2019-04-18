Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/11/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

4/10/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

4/9/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 298,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,932. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,727.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,550,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

