Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

- 4/17/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 4/11/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “
- 4/10/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 4/9/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 4/9/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/4/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/27/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 298,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,932. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.40.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
