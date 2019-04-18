Invesco WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF (PUW) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PUW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PUW opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Invesco WilderHill Progressive Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares WilderHill Progressive Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of the WilderHill Progressive Energy Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised the United States-listed companies that are involved in transitional energy bridge technologies, with an emphasis on improving the use of fossil fuels.

