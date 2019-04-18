Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $6,865,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

