Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.50

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

