Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 280,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $28.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

