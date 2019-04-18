Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,915,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

