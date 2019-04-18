INVESCO Asia Trust (IAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $298.00

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 297.28 ($3.88), with a volume of 51170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.50 ($3.85).

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £35,750 ($46,713.71). Also, insider Fleur Meijs acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £25,555 ($33,392.13).

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

