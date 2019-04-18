Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after buying an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $524,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,988,358,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,949,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,743,000 after purchasing an additional 562,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $525.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.04 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

