Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,871,000 after acquiring an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $942,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $256.27 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.35 and a 52-week high of $272.14. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

WARNING: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/intuit-inc-intu-stake-raised-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.