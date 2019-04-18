Intu Properties (INTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 85. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Intu Properties traded as low as GBX 97.32 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 102.05 ($1.33), with a volume of 2506356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 117.07 ($1.53).

In related news, insider Ian Burke bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21). Also, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Intu Properties plc will post 1475.99992305419 earnings per share for the current year.

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

