Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 3,565,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,091,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

XON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 67,688,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,681,000 after purchasing an additional 694,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

