Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 3,565,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,091,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
XON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
In other news, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
Intrexon Company Profile (NYSE:XON)
Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.
