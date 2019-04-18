International Paper Co (IP) Stake Lowered by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,558,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,518,000 after acquiring an additional 688,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,112,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $43.96 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

