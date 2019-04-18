Interface (TILE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura dropped their price target on Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,321. Interface has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Interface by 45.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 237,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 58.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

