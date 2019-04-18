Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $2,698,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,390,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Namkung sold 1,307 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $97,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

ICE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,194. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

