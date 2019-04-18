Intel (INTC) Shares Gap Up to $58.56

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.93, but opened at $58.56. Intel shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 11364785 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 4,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,842,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Intel by 5,163.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,410,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,454,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

