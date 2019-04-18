Intel (INTC) Given a $65.00 Price Target at New Street Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $65.00 price objective by equities researchers at New Street Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,572,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972,850. The firm has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 45,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

