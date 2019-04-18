Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,788,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $196,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,761 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

INTC stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

