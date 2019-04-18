Instructure Inc (INST) Insider Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Kaminer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Kaminer sold 15,000 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00.

Shares of INST stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. Instructure’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 196,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Instructure by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,103 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 181,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Instructure by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/instructure-inc-inst-insider-sells-240000-00-in-stock.html.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.