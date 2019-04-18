Insperity (NSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insperity is well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry, driven by growth opportunities arising from Workforce Administration and Workforce Optimization solutions. The company’s top-line is being benefited from rise in average number of worksite employees paid per month. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. Shares of Insperity have outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, the company’s operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. The company’s earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Rising expenses is another risk.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE:NSP opened at $124.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 4,166 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $529,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,127.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,974 shares of company stock valued at $16,911,882. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

