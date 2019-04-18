Insider Selling: Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Insider Sells 3,369 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 28.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $377,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 145.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,001 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,363,000 after buying an additional 341,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cowen cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.87.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

