Insider Selling: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $131,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.72, a quick ratio of 20.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

