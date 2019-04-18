Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) EVP Sells 13,535 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $60.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,974,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,998,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,893,000 after buying an additional 164,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

