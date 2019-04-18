Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Director Sells 13,952 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $378,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Liberty Global stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
