Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Director Sells 13,952 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $378,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 71.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 75.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Director Sells 13,952 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/insider-selling-liberty-global-plc-lbtya-director-sells-13952-shares-of-stock.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.