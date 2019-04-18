Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Sells 11,675 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 11,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $934,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 2,904,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,806. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CFO Sells 11,675 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/insider-selling-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-cfo-sells-11675-shares-of-stock.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.