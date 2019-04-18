Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) CFO Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $31,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.75. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 393,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 98,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

