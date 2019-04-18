Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (CVX) Insider Sells $596,600.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

