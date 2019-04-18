Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,393 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $195,976.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,561 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $430,459.26.

On Thursday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,373 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $341,703.18.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,399 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $90,324.39.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,170 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,318.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,848 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,210.96.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,220 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $455,285.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 218,250 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,812.50.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,328 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,471.36.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,274 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $416,068.06.

On Thursday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,200 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $101,696.00.

EHI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,251. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the first quarter worth $184,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/insider-buying-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-major-shareholder-acquires-20393-shares-of-stock.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

There is no company description available for Western Asset Global High Income Fund.

