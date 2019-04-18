Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,440,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

