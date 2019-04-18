Insider Buying: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Director Purchases $499,999.50 in Stock

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Director Roger Hawley purchased 454,545 shares of Dare Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.35. Dare Bioscience Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

