Insider Buying: Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Director Purchases $499,999.50 in Stock

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Director Roger Hawley purchased 454,545 shares of Dare Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.35. Dare Bioscience Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Dare Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.
