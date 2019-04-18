Insider Buying: Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Insider Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £145.34 ($189.91).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 18th, Earl Sibley bought 15 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($13.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.37).

BVS opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 5.13. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Bovis Homes Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,234 ($16.12) to GBX 1,211 ($15.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

