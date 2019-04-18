Insider Buying: Azarga Metals Corp (AZR) Director Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR) Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,361,487 shares in the company, valued at C$1,723,378.44.
Shares of Azarga Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Azarga Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.
About Azarga Metals
