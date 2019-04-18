Insider Buying: Azarga Metals Corp (AZR) Director Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR) Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,361,487 shares in the company, valued at C$1,723,378.44.

Shares of Azarga Metals stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Azarga Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.

Get Azarga Metals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/insider-buying-azarga-metals-corp-azr-director-purchases-85000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.