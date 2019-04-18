Innoviva (INVA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

INVA stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 34.92 and a quick ratio of 34.92.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $89,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

