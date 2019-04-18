Infosys (INFY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.62 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Nomura raised Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 219,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 158,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.