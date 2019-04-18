Informa (INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 818 ($10.69) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 849 ($11.09). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.56) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 862.50 ($11.27).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 793.60 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.