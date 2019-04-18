Independent Research Reiterates €76.50 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

Independent Research set a €76.50 ($88.95) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.50 ($107.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.75 ($86.92).

AFX stock opened at €80.60 ($93.72) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €51.05 ($59.36) and a one year high of €84.55 ($98.31). The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

