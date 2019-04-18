Independent Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €103.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.15 ($117.62).

MRK stock opened at €94.82 ($110.26) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

