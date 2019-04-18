Independent Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €103.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.15 ($117.62).

MRK stock opened at €94.82 ($110.26) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

