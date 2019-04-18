Imperial Capital Boosts United Continental (UAL) Price Target to $81.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on United Continental from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Standpoint Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $89.24 on Thursday. United Continental has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $4,187,000. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 647.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 286,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

