Immunomedics (IMMU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Immunomedics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.11. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 616,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 136,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,116,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,141,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,235,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

