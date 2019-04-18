IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after buying an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,987,000 after buying an additional 1,648,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,041,000 after buying an additional 659,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

DWDP stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/iht-wealth-management-llc-trims-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.