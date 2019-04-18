IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Biogen from $402.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $236.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-raises-holdings-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.