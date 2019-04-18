IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,815,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,321,000 after acquiring an additional 267,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,240,000 after acquiring an additional 579,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,351,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

