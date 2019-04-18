IDEX (IEX) PT Raised to $153.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.
IEX opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
