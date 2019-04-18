IDEX (IEX) PT Raised to $153.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

IEX opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

