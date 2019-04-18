IDACORP Inc (IDA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.20 on Thursday. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $85.23 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $116,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

