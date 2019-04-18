Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Icon were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

