Icon (ICLR) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Icon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Icon has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,127,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Icon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icon by 41.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

