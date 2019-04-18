ICOBID 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, ICOBID has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One ICOBID coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICOBID has a market cap of $22,394.00 and $1.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

