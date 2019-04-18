IBM (IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.72.

IBM stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $139.88. 50,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,005. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of IBM by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of IBM by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

